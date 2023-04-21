Man urinates in Stellenbosch student centre

Almost a year after a urination scandal rocked Stellenbosch University, on Sunday a man urinated in the Neelsie Student Centre in full view of students.
The university confirmed on Friday that it would not open a case against the perpetrator, who was not a student, though there was a photograph of him that had been circulating on social media.
“Regarding the member of the public who was photographed in the Neelsie Student Centre, we decided not to lay charges because there was no property damage or people affected,” Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen told The Herald.
In May 2022, first year Stellenbosch University law student Theuns du Toit urinated on the belongings of his black peer Babalo Ndwayana.
Ndwayana is originally from the Eastern Cape.
Du Toit was shortly thereafter expelled.
In September, Tiaan Schreuder was suspended from the Helshoogte Stellenbosch University men’s residence after he allegedly urinated in his pants while sitting on his roommate Oscar Newton’s chair.
A month later, the belongings of two black students were allegedly urinated on in the Eendrag residence.
