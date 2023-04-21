×

News

Summerstrand robbery suspects arrested with toy gun

By Herald Reporter - 21 April 2023

Six suspects was arrested for allegedly mugging two women using a fake gun in Summerstrand on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspects, aged between 23 and 29, were detained on charges of robbery.

“Police were patrolling in Summerstrand when they spotted a suspect running after allegedly robbing two females,” Van Rensburg said, adding that a foot and vehicle chase ensued.

“The suspect jumped into a silver-grey Mercedes-Benz that was waiting for him at Fourth Avenue in Marine Drive.

“The vehicle was intercepted and six occupants were apprehended.

“The stolen property was recovered and a replica firearm confiscated.”

The vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

The suspects are expected to appear in Gqeberha’s magistrate’s court on Monday.

