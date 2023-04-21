Ramaphosa said several measures were being taken to curb corruption at Eskom.
How Ramaphosa responded to questions on two ministers allegedly leading Eskom corruption cartels
‘The president has shirked responsibility entirely by sitting on his hands and doing nothing’, said DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube
Reporter
Image: Freddy Mavundla/Business Day
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he “wasn't briefed on the identities” of two ministers allegedly involved in corruption at Eskom.
Earlier this year, former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said he shared his concerns about corruption at the power utility with a senior government minister. Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed he was the minister De Ruyter talked to about a senior official allegedly benefiting from corruption at Eskom, but he dismissed this as “allusions”.
Daily Maverick published a story at the time allegedly linking two ministers to four cartels operating within Eskom. Gordhan denied being aware of the cartels' existence but said there was corruption at Eskom, like in other state-owned enterprises.
Responding to a written parliamentary question from DA leader John Steenhuisen this week, Ramaphosa said he was not briefed on the identities of senior politicians allegedly involved in corruption at Eskom.
He said the responsibility to report corrupt activities to the police lies with De Ruyter.
“In terms of section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, I am advised Mr De Ruyter is a 'person who holds a position of authority' as the CEO of Eskom and therefore bears a duty to report corrupt transactions to any police official,” said the president.
“Once any such person has presented evidence to an appropriate law enforcement agency, such agency should take whatever action it deems relevant.”
Ramaphosa said several measures were being taken to curb corruption at Eskom.
This includes measures taken by the department of public enterprises and reported to parliament regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the state capture inquiry.
He said one matter under investigation was the cancellation of coal supply agreements and construction contracts by Eskom with a value of about R11bn.
“[There are] Special Investigating Unit investigations and Eskom disciplinary action regarding 14 coal transportation service providers [and] ongoing internal investigations into four diesel suppliers to Eskom,” he said.
Unhappy with his reply, DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube accused the president of doing nothing about the two ministers.
“In true Ramaphosa fashion, the president has shirked responsibility entirely by sitting on his hands and doing nothing.
“Instead, President Ramaphosa has not only ignored the public’s plea to rid Eskom of corruption and fix the load-shedding disaster but also proved to the entire country that despite his renewed mandate at the ANC’s national conference in December last year, he is unable to clean up and clean out his party and his government, both of which continue to inflict misery and suffering on our country and its people,” said Gwarube.
She said Ramaphosa was expected to take such allegations seriously, immediately suspend any cabinet ministers facing such allegations, and launch an investigation.
De Ruyter is expected to appear before the standing committee on public accounts in the National Assembly on Wednesday next week to answer questions from MPs about his allegations.
“The DA looks forward to the sitting of Scopa where we will have to do the job of the president once more in rooting out the rampant and widespread corruption in Ramaphosa’s cabinet which has plunged our country into darkness and disaster,” said Gwarube.
