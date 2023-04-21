News24 reported that in response to the open letter presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it was “inappropriate to address such a request” to the president.
“The president does not regulate, nor is he operationally responsible for, the management of load-shedding schedules.”
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Eskom said there is no favouritism in load-shedding.
“Christmas was on a Sunday, as well as in the December holiday period. This, in general, sees lower demand on the grid and Eskom could manage the demand and grid constraints on that day,” it said.
“Ramadan is over a Lunar month [29-30 days] and during the time of year when industry operates as usual, the demand on the grid is already constrained.”
Eskom said no groups or areas are exempt from load-shedding based on religious grounds.
“There are no specified areas that can be ring-fenced as purely observing Ramadan. Most households are embedded in the network with other customers [so] to exempt the country from load-shedding for this period cannot realistically be considered,” it said.
Muslim Judicial Council calls on Ramaphosa and Ramokgopa to suspend load-shedding for Eid
Reporter
Image: Esa Alexander
The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to suspend load-shedding for Eid this weekend.
In an open letter to Ramaphosa and Ramokgopa, the MJC asked if power cuts could be paused when Muslims celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
“Families will congregate, cook meals and share in the essence of joy and togetherness.
“The prevalence of load-shedding will impede Muslims from experiencing the full extent of such quality family time through obvious manifestations of load-shedding,” said MJC president Shaykh Irafaan Abrahams.
Abrahams said that load-shedding was suspended to accommodate the Christmas and Easter Christian holidays.
“In recent days, and rightfully so, load-shedding was suspended to accommodate South Africans celebrating their respective holy days. This in particular the relaxation of the load-shedding schedule during Christmas and Easter periods.
“The Muslim community of South Africa expects to spend this time of Eid unbridled by the implications imposed by load-shedding,” he said.
News24 reported that in response to the open letter presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it was “inappropriate to address such a request” to the president.
“The president does not regulate, nor is he operationally responsible for, the management of load-shedding schedules.”
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Eskom said there is no favouritism in load-shedding.
“Christmas was on a Sunday, as well as in the December holiday period. This, in general, sees lower demand on the grid and Eskom could manage the demand and grid constraints on that day,” it said.
“Ramadan is over a Lunar month [29-30 days] and during the time of year when industry operates as usual, the demand on the grid is already constrained.”
Eskom said no groups or areas are exempt from load-shedding based on religious grounds.
“There are no specified areas that can be ring-fenced as purely observing Ramadan. Most households are embedded in the network with other customers [so] to exempt the country from load-shedding for this period cannot realistically be considered,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News