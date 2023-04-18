Committee to probe nepotism claims against Stellenbosch University VC

Wim de Villiers, the rector and vice-chancellor of Stellenbosch University, will have to wait longer to find out his fate in the wake of a nepotism scandal that has rocked the institution.
The council of the institution met on Monday to consider a vote of no confidence in De Villiers but instead, a decision was postponed and it was decided that a three-person committee would be established to write a thorough report.
One of the three will be an independent legal professional.
This follows after it was discovered the vice-chancellor made special places available — using his discretionary powers — for two close relatives in the highly sought-after medical degree for which there are about 12,000 applicants and only about 300 places.
The committee will investigate the facts underlying the motion, including allegations of nepotism and a possible breach of rules in relation to rector’s discretionary placements (RDP) and placements of relatives of the rector and vice-chancellor.
“The allegations of nepotism are grave,” Dr Nicky Newton-King said, “and council recognises the impact this issue has had on Stellenbosch University stakeholders”.
She said once the council has the report, it will “evaluate and consider the motion brought by Dr Schreiber” and that it [council] recognises the importance of addressing it as a “matter of urgency”.
It would be addressed in a manner that was fair to both the institution and De Villiers.
The council also decided that the concept of the rector’s discretionary placement should be reviewed.
Council member Leon Schreiber, who tabled the vote of no confidence, said: “This investigation ... must also probe whether there are additional instances of nepotism that we do not even know about.”
He added: “It is of the utmost importance that this investigation is carried out independently and without fear or favour. Without absolute independence, it will become a cover-up rather than an investigation.”
The scandal has split sentiment among senior members of staff. Schreiber was attacked by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, an SU staff member, on Twitter, with Madonsela claiming Schreiber’s motion of no confidence was a political rather than ethical move.
She tweeted: “'The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel it’s warmth' is an African proverb that seems apposite for the situation at SU right now thus requiring healing dialogue with those that seem alienated as colleague Leon Schreiber appears to be.”
