A Gqeberha teen was arrested and charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed her mother’s lover to death during a heated argument on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at about 9.30am in Fitchard Street, Helenvale.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Jonathan Pretorius, 42, was embroiled in an argument with the suspect’s mother when the 18-year-old intervened.
“The suspect intervened and allegedly stabbed Jonathan once in his chest,” Naidu said.
“He succumbed to his injury at the scene.”
The suspect is expected to make her first court appearance soon.
Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said levels of crime were increasing in most parts of the county.
“Gqeberha is no exception.
“It’s worrying. We are also getting reports of kidnappings for ransom increasing in parts of the Eastern Cape.
“Police need to get their act together, and communities need to blow the whistle on crime and become active citizens,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha teen arrested after allegedly killing mom’s partner
Image: 1243RF/ PAUL FLEET
A Gqeberha teen was arrested and charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed her mother’s lover to death during a heated argument on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at about 9.30am in Fitchard Street, Helenvale.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Jonathan Pretorius, 42, was embroiled in an argument with the suspect’s mother when the 18-year-old intervened.
“The suspect intervened and allegedly stabbed Jonathan once in his chest,” Naidu said.
“He succumbed to his injury at the scene.”
The suspect is expected to make her first court appearance soon.
Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said levels of crime were increasing in most parts of the county.
“Gqeberha is no exception.
“It’s worrying. We are also getting reports of kidnappings for ransom increasing in parts of the Eastern Cape.
“Police need to get their act together, and communities need to blow the whistle on crime and become active citizens,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
World