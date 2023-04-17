Doctoral study shows how cannabis could treat obesity, diabetes
Armed with a dream to take the pharmaceutical industry higher through the use of medicinal cannabis, Nelson Mandela University doctoral graduate Sonaal Ramlugon will take the next step in her process when she graduates as one of about 50 PhD students at the institution.
Ramlugon will cross the stage at one of 19 graduation ceremonies at the Madibaz Indoor Centre and obtain her PhD degree in biochemistry for her investigation into the successful anti-obesity and anti-diabetic properties of cannabis. ..
