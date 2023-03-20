×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Police make arrests in Braamfontein on eve of national shutdown

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 20 March 2023

Footage shows police arresting people on the streets of Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Sunday night.

Law enforcement officials were seen clearing roads of bricks and rubble after the arrests. Teargas was fired

It is unclear if the disruption was in relation to the EFF’s national shutdown protests on Monday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Police make arrests in Braamfontein, clear streets of bricks on the eve of ...
Police make arrests in Braamfontein, clear streets of bricks on the eve of ...

Most Read