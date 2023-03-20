WATCH | Police make arrests in Braamfontein on eve of national shutdown

Footage shows police arresting people on the streets of Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
Law enforcement officials were seen clearing roads of bricks and rubble after the arrests. Teargas was fired
It is unclear if the disruption was in relation to the EFF’s national shutdown protests on Monday.
TimesLIVE
