A man arrested in connection with the murders of eight people after a mass shooting in Maqanda Street, Kwazakhele, in January will return to court next week for a formal bail application.
Mzwandile Mahambehlala, 33, made a brief appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
His case was postponed to March 20 for him to secure legal representation.
Mahambehlala was arrested on March 3 after police investigations led them to a house in Walmer Township.
The investigation followed the incident where two armed gunmen allegedly entered the Maqanda Street premises during a birthday celebration on January 29 and shot 11 people.
Seven people died on the scene, while an eighth person died of his wounds in hospital. Another three were injured.
Provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said during the brief appearance the court ordered that no pictures be taken of the accused while in court, as an identity parade had not yet been held.
He also indicated that the NPA would oppose bail.
HeraldLIVE
Maqanda Street massacre accused to apply for bail next week
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
HeraldLIVE
