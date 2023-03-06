×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ironman pros pay tribute to ‘insane’ Nelson Mandela Bay crowd support

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 06 March 2023

The cloudy and wet conditions did not keep the crowds at bay as they lined the streets to cheer on their favourite athletes for the 2023 Isuzu Ironman African Championships in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Swimmers had to embark on a shortened swim for the second time in three years as lightning and thunderstorms delayed the start of the 18th instalment of the race...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read