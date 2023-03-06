Ironman pros pay tribute to ‘insane’ Nelson Mandela Bay crowd support
Premium
By Amir Chetty - 06 March 2023
The cloudy and wet conditions did not keep the crowds at bay as they lined the streets to cheer on their favourite athletes for the 2023 Isuzu Ironman African Championships in Gqeberha on Sunday.
Swimmers had to embark on a shortened swim for the second time in three years as lightning and thunderstorms delayed the start of the 18th instalment of the race...
Ironman pros pay tribute to ‘insane’ Nelson Mandela Bay crowd support
The cloudy and wet conditions did not keep the crowds at bay as they lined the streets to cheer on their favourite athletes for the 2023 Isuzu Ironman African Championships in Gqeberha on Sunday.
Swimmers had to embark on a shortened swim for the second time in three years as lightning and thunderstorms delayed the start of the 18th instalment of the race...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News