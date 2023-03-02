×

Undertaker teams up with cop nephew to rescue teenager from truck driver

By Riaan Marais - 02 March 2023

A family connection between a Gqeberha undertaker and a Willowmore police detective led to the safe return of a girl who had spent three days with a truck driver who allegedly abducted her.

The 16-year-old travelled more than 2,000km with the man before she was found in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday morning...

