Undertaker teams up with cop nephew to rescue teenager from truck driver
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 02 March 2023
A family connection between a Gqeberha undertaker and a Willowmore police detective led to the safe return of a girl who had spent three days with a truck driver who allegedly abducted her.
The 16-year-old travelled more than 2,000km with the man before she was found in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday morning...
Undertaker teams up with cop nephew to rescue teenager from truck driver
A family connection between a Gqeberha undertaker and a Willowmore police detective led to the safe return of a girl who had spent three days with a truck driver who allegedly abducted her.
The 16-year-old travelled more than 2,000km with the man before she was found in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday morning...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
News