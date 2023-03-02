The City of Johannesburg has placed senior officials from its group forensic investigation services (GFIS) department on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.
The city said in a statement that allegations of misconduct have been levelled against the officials, including preventing the council exercising oversight of laws and regulations.
“Some of the allegations have resulted in financial prejudice while the city has been devising strategies to reduce unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.”
The officials were suspended to allow due process without hindrance.
TimesLIVE
City of Johannesburg suspends senior forensic investigation officials
Journalist
Image: ALON SKUY
The City of Johannesburg has placed senior officials from its group forensic investigation services (GFIS) department on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.
The city said in a statement that allegations of misconduct have been levelled against the officials, including preventing the council exercising oversight of laws and regulations.
“Some of the allegations have resulted in financial prejudice while the city has been devising strategies to reduce unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.”
The officials were suspended to allow due process without hindrance.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News