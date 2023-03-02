×

City of Johannesburg suspends senior forensic investigation officials

02 March 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
City of Joburg senior forensic investigation services officials have been placed on precautionary suspension. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

The City of Johannesburg has placed senior officials from its group forensic investigation services (GFIS) department on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.  

The city said in a statement that allegations of misconduct have been levelled against the officials, including preventing the council exercising oversight of laws and regulations. 

“Some of the allegations have resulted in financial prejudice while the city has been devising strategies to reduce unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.” 

The officials were suspended to allow due process without hindrance.  

