NMU student accommodation issues in spotlight
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
An Instagram post has revealed that a female Nelson Mandela University student who could not find accommodation last week was allegedly forced to have sex with another student just to have a bed to sleep in.
The student posted the message anonymously on the Madibaz Confessions Instagram page, which is not run by the university.
EFF student council branch convener Yiva Makrwede said it was unfortunate that some students were forced into such situations.
Makrwede said only a few women were brave enough to speak out about such incidents.
“We are not pleased that students have to [allegedly] sell their bodies because they do not have accommodation, but this is not new at NMU.
“It has been happening for years,” Makrwede alleged.
“It is good the students are brave enough to address these issues.
“The university [allegedly] does not take these matters seriously in making sure the question of safety is addressed.
“You cannot expect students to be stranded at night.
“The university needs to take the fall for all these incidents that are happening to the students.”
In the post, the student said: “I had no accommodation this week and no-one was willing to assist me, even [the] SRC, so I ended up sleeping with a guy just for a place to sleep.
“I am honestly so broken.”
HeraldLIVE
