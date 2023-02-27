×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Clerics and supporters march against high crime level in Bay

By Simtembile Mgidi - 27 February 2023

Enough is enough — that was the message from the SA Council of Churches (SACC) as more than 80 members marched to the New Brighton police station on Sunday.

They handed over a memorandum relating to the recent killings in Nelson Mandela Bay...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Sewage flooded homes in Helenvale spark outcry

Most Read