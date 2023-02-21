Nelson Mandela University students in lodgings debacle
Lectures suspended after protests as out-of-towners among hundreds left without a place to stay amid financial support crisis

By Simtembile Mgidi - 21 February 2023
More than 1,000 students, many from other provinces, are being forced to sleep in boardrooms and lecture rooms at Nelson Mandela University (NMU), or they will probably end up on the streets.
Each morning they pack their bags again, hoping that the financial assistance debacle that caused the accommodation crisis has been sorted out...
