Weather helps India into T20 World Cup knockouts

The rain had the final say as India advanced to the final four of the Women’s T20 World Cup clash after claiming a five-run DLS method victory over Ireland in their final group clash at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday.
Luck was not on the side of the Ireland women, as weather interrupted their run chase with Gaby Lewis (32 runs off 25 deliveries) and skipper Lauren Delany (17 off 20) at the crease with the total on 54 for two after 8.2 overs, six short of the win on the DLS method.
There were discussions between the match officials and head groundsman Adrian Carter but there was no change in conditions and the match was called off shortly after 6pm.
Chasing 156 for victory, the Irish women got off to the worst possible start, losing Amy Hunter off the first delivery of the innings, run out after slick work by Jemimah Rodrigues and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh before Renuka Thakur accounted for Orla Prendergast for a duck.
Lewis and Delany dug in to carry their side to 44/2 at the end of the power play as India looked to break the partnership.
The pair took their side past 50 before the grey clouds grew thicker and the rain arrived.
Winning the toss and choosing to make first use of the St George’s Park pitch, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma hit just six boundaries in their partnership of 57 deliveries, as they poked and prodded their way to 62 runs.
Verma, trying to clear the ropes, saw her attempt grabbed by Hunter coming in off the deep square leg boundary as Delany picked up her first wicket of the match.
Mandhana looked untroubled by the Irish bowling attack and the first appearance of the Gqeberha wind, to bring up a second consecutive half-century with a maximum over long-on with her side on 95 after 14 overs.
The left-hander, who was dropped twice earlier, cut loose with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at the other end, striking two boundaries in a 10-run 15th over to leave them on 105 for the loss of just one wicket.
Their 52-run partnership came to an end when Kaur, who contributed 13, was sharply caught by Prendergast, before Ghosh suffered a similar fate one ball later, as Delany grabbed two more wickets while giving away 10 runs.
Mandhana made her way to 87 off 56, striking nine boundaries and three sixes before she was dismissed, caught by Lewis for Prendergast’s first wicket, before taking a second wicket with the next delivery as Deepti Sharma was also out caught for a duck.
Rodrigues struck 19 off 12, including three boundaries to take India past 150 in the final overs to close out the innings.
