Karoo Donkey Sanctuary’s work kicks ‘ass’ with world-recognised certification

Its mission to make a difference in the world of equine welfare in SA has seen the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary become among the first in Africa to be certified by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.
The Plettenberg Bay-based Karoo Donkey Sanctuary (KDS) was awarded the verified status on January 31.
To become certified, an organisation must meet GFAS’s rigorous and peer-reviewed animal care standards, which are confirmed by a site visit, as well as adhere to a demanding set of ethical and operational principles.
GFAS equine programme director Traci Hanson lauded the sanctuary for having provided a safe haven for more than 300 donkeys and about 50 rescued horses to date, where they received veterinary care, nutritional diets and ample space to roam.
“KDS is doing remarkable rescue and rehabilitation work at their sanctuary in South Africa, but they are also making a huge impact in the trenches of donkey rescue elsewhere in Africa.
“They have succeeded in exposing the gruesome donkey skins trade to China in ensuring the closure of Africa’s largest donkey slaughterhouse, and in helping the government to impose a ban on the trade in Tanzania, one of the former donkey skins trade hubs,” Hanson said.
The sanctuary is also a shelter to rescued farm animals such as cows, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, ducks, peacocks, turkeys and geese.
It also has a small wildlife protection division that cares for seven ostriches and a zebra.
Its founder and director, Jonno Sherwin, said the certification was a lifelong dream of his.
“With sheer grit and determination, my life’s mission to create a place of true shelter and sanctuary for countless previously abused and persecuted African donkeys and horses has become a magical reality and I am honoured to be able to give back a small portion of what they have given me — unconditional love and spiritual enlightenment,” Sherwin said.
“The GFAS certification process helped us to formalise our operating practices and procedures, and this certification will help prospective new donors to have greater faith in the legitimacy of our work and our greater mission.”
GFAS was founded in 2007 by animal protection leaders from different organisations in response to virtually unchecked and often hidden exploitation of animals for human entertainment and financial profit.
HeraldLIVE
Karoo Donkey Sanctuary’s work kicks ‘ass’ with world-recognised certification
Image: 123RF/MEXITOGRAPHER
