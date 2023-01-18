Load-shedding reprieve ends in Knysna after hospital generator fixed
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 18 January 2023
Load-shedding is back in large parts of Knysna after a broken generator used by the Knysna Provincial Hospital was fixed.
A technical glitch with the generator brought temporary relief to residents and businesses as most of the town was spared from load-shedding for the weekend...
