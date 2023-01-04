How to entertain your children while you are back to the grind

It’s back to work, back to reality, for many parents, left not knowing how to entertain their children until the dreaded — or sometimes welcomed — “back to school, back to reality” song rings out.
But in Nelson Mandela Bay there are holiday clubs and activities aplenty.
Pikanini Chefs Port Elizabeth in Heugh Road, Walmer, offers holiday baking clubs from January 5 to 7, and again from January 9 to 13. There are a variety of yummy goodies to choose from, including doughnuts, choc chip cookies, pizza, sparkling unicorn bars and more. Classes run from 10am to 1pm and the cost is R200 per child. For bookings contact Nelia on 076-138-1487.
Have a story read to your little one at My Magic Words in Lovemore Heights or let them participate in paper crafts, rock painting, and fairy house and garden workshops. The age groups for each activity, as well as prices, vary. WhatsApp 063-773-1623 for more information or to book.
Funky Frogs Port Elizabeth situated in the Moffett on Main Lifestyle centre has a standard entry fee of R80 per child booked in, which includes drop-and-go’s for children aged four and older. It is open from 9am to 5pm and will be running specials on certain days. Parents who wish to stick around can enjoy a cup of coffee and a snack from the coffee shop while children play. Contact 041-367-0024 for more information.
Get those creative juices flowing at A Peace of Art in Main Road, Walmer, with crafty activities ranging from R120 to R130. This includes pottery painting, making your own mermaid tail, a superhero box and more. Slots are available between 10am and noon or 2pm to 4pm weekdays. There is limited space available so bookings are essential on 082-770-9994. There is a tuck shop, so pack some extra cash if you fancy a treat.
On January 5, 9, 10 and 11, Animals in Wonderland educational wildlife sanctuary at Plot 20 Hunter Road, Crockarts Hope, will be hosting holiday clubs with various activities on each day. Half day (8am to 2pm) is R250 per child and full day (R350). Included in the price are breakfast, lunch, bake of the day, snacks and refreshments. Contact Jeru: 074-824-3962.
How to entertain your children while you are back to the grind
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
