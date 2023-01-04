Fed up residents join hands to fight crime in KwaNobuhle
In a bid to combat crime, a non-profit organisation and fed up KwaNobuhle community members launched the “Church without walls” initiative in the Kariega township on Wednesday.
The NPO, Bonga Corporations, launched the drive with a march...
