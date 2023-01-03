Despatch detectives are urgently seeking the community’s assistance in locating Sivuyile Mzananda, 27, who went missing on December 29.
Police search for missing Despatch man
Despatch detectives are urgently seeking the community’s assistance in locating Sivuyile Mzananda, 27, who went missing on December 29.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Mzananda had reportedly visited a friend in Khayamnandi in Despatch and had left on foot at about 1.23am.
“Mzananda was wearing blue denim jeans, a yellow short-sleeved shirt and white Adidas shoes,” Swart said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Christine Jonck, on 082-441-7828 or 041-933-8000.
The public can also contact the SA Police Service Crime Stop on 08600-10111, SMS 32211, or the nearest police station.
