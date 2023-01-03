×

News

Police search for missing Despatch man

03 January 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
Sivuyile Mzananda, 27, went missing in Despatch on December 29
NO TRACE: Sivuyile Mzananda, 27, went missing in Despatch on December 29
Image: SUPPLIED

Despatch detectives are urgently seeking the community’s assistance in locating Sivuyile Mzananda, 27, who went missing on December 29.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Mzananda had reportedly visited a friend in Khayamnandi in Despatch and had left on foot at about 1.23am.

“Mzananda was wearing blue denim jeans, a yellow short-sleeved shirt and white Adidas shoes,” Swart said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Christine Jonck, on 082-441-7828 or 041-933-8000.

The public can also contact the SA Police Service Crime Stop on 08600-10111, SMS 32211, or the nearest police station.

