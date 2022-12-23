×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Christmas joy for underprivileged children

Caring Bay residents step up and hand out meals, treats and clothing

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies and Simtembile Mgidi - 23 December 2022

It was a day to remember for dozens of children in Gqeberha when Gelvan Park resident Ruby Leibrandt hosted an early Christmas party on Thursday.

And across the metro in KwaNobuhle, Andile Lukwe started stirring the pots in preparation to feed the homeless a hot meal before Christmas...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...

Most Read