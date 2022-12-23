Christmas joy for underprivileged children
Caring Bay residents step up and hand out meals, treats and clothing
By Roslyn Baatjies and Simtembile Mgidi - 23 December 2022
It was a day to remember for dozens of children in Gqeberha when Gelvan Park resident Ruby Leibrandt hosted an early Christmas party on Thursday.
And across the metro in KwaNobuhle, Andile Lukwe started stirring the pots in preparation to feed the homeless a hot meal before Christmas...
