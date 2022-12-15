×

Madikizela calls for renewed ANC focus on uplifting citizens

By Andisa Bonani - 15 December 2022

Former ANC Eastern Cape treasurer Babalo Madikizela has lost interest in the politics of slates and leadership preferences.

Instead, he called on the new leaders who emerge this weekend at the ANC’s national elective conference to focus instead on improving the lives of South Africans and talk less about themselves...

