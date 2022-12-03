Kwazakhele congregants robbed at gunpoint
Police in Gqeberha are investigating a case of robbery after Kwazakhele Assembly of God congregants were robbed at gunpoint by five unknown men on Friday night.
It is alleged that at about 11.40pm, the congregants were attending a church service in Marele Street when five unknown men walked into the building carrying two firearms...
Kwazakhele congregants robbed at gunpoint
Politics Reporter
