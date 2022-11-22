Gqeberha technician stars in world’s first reality tractor show
Mechanical engineer shows off skills working on agricultural equipment
Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 22 November 2022
While many people consider themselves to be a jack of several trades, Francois Beer is master of a special one.
The Gqeberha mechanic recently had the opportunity to show off his skillset as one of the finalists in season two of the Massey Ferguson Master Mechanic reality show which aired on November 18...
Gqeberha technician stars in world’s first reality tractor show
Mechanical engineer shows off skills working on agricultural equipment
While many people consider themselves to be a jack of several trades, Francois Beer is master of a special one.
The Gqeberha mechanic recently had the opportunity to show off his skillset as one of the finalists in season two of the Massey Ferguson Master Mechanic reality show which aired on November 18...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics