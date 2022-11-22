×

Gqeberha technician stars in world’s first reality tractor show

Mechanical engineer shows off skills working on agricultural equipment

By Simtembile Mgidi - 22 November 2022

While many people consider themselves to be a jack of several trades, Francois Beer is master of a special one.

The Gqeberha mechanic recently had the opportunity to show off his skillset as one of the finalists in season two of the Massey Ferguson Master Mechanic reality show which aired on November 18...

