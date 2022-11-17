Book about Englishman’s 50-year search for family to be launched in Gqeberha
SA-based sisters join Martyn Bradley to share story of lifelong quest to find blood relatives
By Simtembile Mgidi - 17 November 2022
Divided by circumstance but bound by blood, The Ralph Story will be launched at Fogarty’s Bookshop in Walmer on Thursday.
The book is a true story about 73-year-old Martyn Bradley, from England, who spent five decades searching for his family. ..
