Mystery surrounds the discovery of the skeletal remains of a person wrapped in a duvet and discarded by the side of the road.
KwaNobuhle detectives have since appealed to the community for assistance in tracing the next of kin of the unidentified person.
The remains were found on Sunday October 16 in an open field next to Nomakwezana Road.
According to police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart, they were wrapped in a blue, green and orange duvet.
The deceased was wearing a denim jacket and brown pants.
“The circumstances of the death is unknown at this stage, and a postmortem will be conducted to determine the race, age, sex, date and possible cause of death,” Swart said.
An inquest docket was opened for investigation.
Anyone who might be looking for a relative, or who might be able to assist with information that could lead police to the next of kin, or the identity of the deceased, is asked to contact Warrant Officer Mark Rhodes on 079-881-4354, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Skeleton found wrapped in duvet
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
