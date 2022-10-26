Suspects nabbed after Kariega robbery

A quick response by the police to a business robbery in Kariega led to a high-speed chase that culminated in the arrest of two armed suspects and the recovery of stolen goods.
The suspects were shot and wounded in the legs when they allegedly turned their guns on the police after being cornered in Khayamnandi, Despatch.
The arrests were made after a group of armed men entered a second-hand goods store at the Corkwood Mall in Kariega at about 1.30pm and held up employees at gunpoint.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the suspects left the store with cash, cellphones, laptops and other electronic goods and fled in a white Nissan NP200 bakkie.
“During the robbery the panic alarm was activated, and as members of Kariega’s K9 Unit arrived at the mall, security guards pointed at the fleeing bakkie, with about eight male occupants.
“The K9 members pursued the bakkie in the direction of Despatch and members of the Anti-Gang Unit, as well as other Kariega SA Police Service members, joined the chase,” Beetge said.
In Khozi Street, Khayamnandi, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it came to a standstill.
All the occupants jumped out and fled in different directions.
However, two of the suspects allegedly pointed firearms at the pursuing police officers, who opened fire in response.
Both suspects were wounded in the legs and arrested on the scene.
The other six suspects are still at large.
Two firearms, as well as goods allegedly taken from the store and the bakkie were recovered.
Beetge said the firearms and bakkie would be sent for forensic analysis.
Meanwhile, the two suspects, aged 28 and 39, were taken to hospital for medical treatment under police guard.
They are expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court later this week in connection with charges of possession of suspected stolen goods and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
Further charges could be added as the investigation continues.
Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata praised the police for their quick response and the recovery of the stolen goods.
“Police officers concentrating on hotspot areas means they are able to respond quickly when the community needs them, while also acting as a deterrent due to increased visibility,” Ncata said.
HeraldLIVE
Suspects nabbed after Kariega robbery
Image: SUPPLIED
A quick response by the police to a business robbery in Kariega led to a high-speed chase that culminated in the arrest of two armed suspects and the recovery of stolen goods.
The suspects were shot and wounded in the legs when they allegedly turned their guns on the police after being cornered in Khayamnandi, Despatch.
The arrests were made after a group of armed men entered a second-hand goods store at the Corkwood Mall in Kariega at about 1.30pm and held up employees at gunpoint.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the suspects left the store with cash, cellphones, laptops and other electronic goods and fled in a white Nissan NP200 bakkie.
“During the robbery the panic alarm was activated, and as members of Kariega’s K9 Unit arrived at the mall, security guards pointed at the fleeing bakkie, with about eight male occupants.
“The K9 members pursued the bakkie in the direction of Despatch and members of the Anti-Gang Unit, as well as other Kariega SA Police Service members, joined the chase,” Beetge said.
In Khozi Street, Khayamnandi, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it came to a standstill.
All the occupants jumped out and fled in different directions.
However, two of the suspects allegedly pointed firearms at the pursuing police officers, who opened fire in response.
Both suspects were wounded in the legs and arrested on the scene.
The other six suspects are still at large.
Two firearms, as well as goods allegedly taken from the store and the bakkie were recovered.
Beetge said the firearms and bakkie would be sent for forensic analysis.
Meanwhile, the two suspects, aged 28 and 39, were taken to hospital for medical treatment under police guard.
They are expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court later this week in connection with charges of possession of suspected stolen goods and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
Further charges could be added as the investigation continues.
Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata praised the police for their quick response and the recovery of the stolen goods.
“Police officers concentrating on hotspot areas means they are able to respond quickly when the community needs them, while also acting as a deterrent due to increased visibility,” Ncata said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics