Elephants coach Mhani earns two-year contract extension
EP mentor gets chance to continue building squad for another crack at promotion
Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension after guiding EP to the brink of Carling Currie Cup Premier Division promotion.
EP Rugby Union president Maasdorp Cannon said Mhani’s contract had been extended so he could continue building his squad for another crack at promotion in two years...
Elephants coach Mhani earns two-year contract extension
EP mentor gets chance to continue building squad for another crack at promotion
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension after guiding EP to the brink of Carling Currie Cup Premier Division promotion.
EP Rugby Union president Maasdorp Cannon said Mhani’s contract had been extended so he could continue building his squad for another crack at promotion in two years...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer