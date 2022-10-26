×

Rugby

Elephants coach Mhani earns two-year contract extension

EP mentor gets chance to continue building squad for another crack at promotion

Premium
26 October 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension after guiding EP to the brink of Carling Currie Cup Premier Division promotion.

EP Rugby Union president Maasdorp Cannon said Mhani’s contract had been extended so he could continue building his squad for another crack at promotion in two years...

