ActionSA's Mncwango to target apathy and make elections 'as exciting as 1994'

Newly appointed leader of ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal Zwakele Mncwango believes the party’s growth lies in renewing the interest of voters in the elections of representative democracies.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Mncwango said the key was in making elections as exciting as they were in 1994.

“There are many people in different parts of KZN who are saying they will no longer vote — they are our first target,” he said.

While admitting that overcoming voter apathy will not be easy, the ActionSA leader's job is to make sure the party is a home for those who have lost hope.

“People who say 'I have been voting ANC and there is no change' are my first targets to ensure that the disgruntled are given hope and get as excited about voting as they were in 1994.

“I know I can't just say 'come vote ActionSA' without explaining what that vote will do for them. That means I will be out there in communities, at town hall meetings, at street meetings where I engage with communities face to face because people want to be seen, heard and have their questions answered,” he said.