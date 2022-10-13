×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Transnet worker shot en route to work in Gqeberha

13 October 2022
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
Transnet says an employee was shot and wounded while on her way to work in Gqeberha on Thursday morning. File photo.
Transnet says an employee was shot and wounded while on her way to work in Gqeberha on Thursday morning. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

A Transnet employee was shot and wounded on her way to work in New Brighton, Gqeberha, on Thursday morning.

The state-owned rail, port and pipeline company's workers have been on strike for a week. Transnet said the employee was provided with medical assistance and taken to the nearest hospital.

“Transnet discourages intimidation and violence towards employees not participating in the strike.”

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...

Most Read