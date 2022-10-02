×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home

02 October 2022
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
Some of the firearms seized when a suspected cash-in-transit robber was arrested in Soweto.
Some of the firearms seized when a suspected cash-in-transit robber was arrested in Soweto.
Image: Supplied

A 41-year-old Soweto man allegedly behind a series of cash-in-transit heists was arrested in a Hawks raid on his home where officers recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the suspect was arrested  early on Friday morning at Orlando East by officers from the serious organised crime investigation team, metro police and private security companies. 

The arrest was made after information was received on the man's whereabouts.

“On arrival, the premises were penetrated and the suspect was apprehended. A search of his room uncovered firearms and ammunition.”

Ramovha said officers seized a rifle, pistol, ammunition and a signal jamming device.

In the North West, Hadlife Isaiah Hulani was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by the Tlhabane regional court for unlawful possession of unwrought precious metals.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said Hulani was arrested in May in Lefagaratlha village after information was received about an illegal platinum mining in the area.

“Three bags with 86kg of platinum were recovered. The Hawks' Rustenburg serious organised crime investigation team were alerted and took over the investigation.”

Nxumalo said Hulani pleaded guilty to the charges including contravening the Immigration Act

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read