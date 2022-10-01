×

Motorist survives hail of bullets in attempted hijacking

01 October 2022
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
The driver of this vehicle was shot during an attempted hijacking near the Diamond Hill toll plaza in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Image: Twitter: @Abramjee

A motorist shot in a suspected attempted hijacking near a Pretoria toll plaza drove nearly 30km to seek help during the early hours of Saturday .

Emer-G-Med said the man, who was driving a luxury vehicle, was shot near the Diamond Hill toll plaza on the N4 by gunmen who allegedly tried to hijack his car.

After being shot, the man drove himself to Hatfield to seek refuge, it said in a statement.

“Just after 1.45am this morning Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting incident in the Hatfield area of Pretoria. On arrival on the scene, a high-end luxury motor vehicle was found parked in a service station peppered with bullet holes.”

Emer-G-Med said the man, who was shot in the leg, was taken to a nearby hospital for medical care.

Gauteng police could not immediately be reached for comment. 

