Raped girl escapes but dies after clinic snub
Pupil who collapsed on floor of police station ‘failed by two government institutions’
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 28 September 2022
A 15-year-old girl allegedly held hostage and gang-raped managed to escape, only to be turned away from a Motherwell clinic and told to first go to a police station where she later died.
Zenizole Vena died in the arms of a woman inside the police station’s community service centre...
Raped girl escapes but dies after clinic snub
Pupil who collapsed on floor of police station ‘failed by two government institutions’
A 15-year-old girl allegedly held hostage and gang-raped managed to escape, only to be turned away from a Motherwell clinic and told to first go to a police station where she later died.
Zenizole Vena died in the arms of a woman inside the police station’s community service centre...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics