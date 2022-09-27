Gqeberha business owners back in court on cyber crimes charges
Premium
By Devon Koen - 27 September 2022
Husband and wife Brett and Janice Giddy, who face charges of crimen injuria and contravening the Cyber Crimes Act, will be back in court in October after their case was postponed on Tuesday.
The Giddys, who own and manage Entecom, a food safety and quality company, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha regional court, where their case was postponed to allow them to submit representations to the director of public prosecutions...
Gqeberha business owners back in court on cyber crimes charges
Husband and wife Brett and Janice Giddy, who face charges of crimen injuria and contravening the Cyber Crimes Act, will be back in court in October after their case was postponed on Tuesday.
The Giddys, who own and manage Entecom, a food safety and quality company, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha regional court, where their case was postponed to allow them to submit representations to the director of public prosecutions...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics