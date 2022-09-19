Joint crime blitz conducted in Gqeberha
A 32-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs and fines totalling R200,000 were issued during a joint operation with the police, Nelson Mandela Bay traffic department and the SA Air Force.
The special urban joint operation called Operation Sikhona (We are here) was conducted from Wednesday to Friday...
General Reporter
