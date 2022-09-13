×

‘Fight for mental liberation as Biko would have wanted’

Many African people not aware they are still oppressed, visiting US professor tells memorial lecture

By Andisa Bonani - 13 September 2022

Build bridges to achieve the mental and physical liberation fought for by the likes of struggle stalwart Steve Biko during apartheid days.

This was the message from Professor Jeanine Ntihirageza at the 12th annual Steve Biko memorial lecture at Nelson Mandela University on Monday...

