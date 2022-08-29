×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two killed in separate accidents at weekend

By Herald Reporter - 29 August 2022
Two people were killed in separate accidents in Gqeberha between Saturday night and early Sunday
WEEKEND CARNAGE: Two people were killed in separate accidents in Gqeberha between Saturday night and early Sunday
Image: 123RF

Two people were killed in separate accidents in Gqeberha between Saturday night and during the early hours of Sunday.

In the first accident, at about 7.40pm, a man died when his Toyota Quantum minibus overturned on the Van Stadens road towards Blue Horizon Bay.

The driver, Duwain Bergens, was found lying dead next to the vehicle.

It is unclear how many passengers were in the vehicle as they were taken to hospital before the police’s arrival.

Circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this stage, according to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

She said a case of culpable homicide was under investigation.

Then, shortly after midnight, a 19-year-old teen from Gelvandale died in a suspected head-on collision on the corner of Cape and Brabant roads, Kabega Park.

It is alleged that a white Chevy Spark and a grey VW Polo were involved.

Those injured in the crash were taken to hospital before the police’s arrival.

Details surrounding the accident are under investigation.

“The deceased was found in the passenger seat. Her name will released once her next-of-kin have been informed.

“A case of culpable homicide is under investigation,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read