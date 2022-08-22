Alarm as more dead fish discovered in Durban’s Umgeni River, beaches closed

Two weeks after scores of dead fish were discovered in the Isipingo Beach lagoon, south of Durban, more aquatic deaths have taken place, this time in the Umgeni River.
The eThekwini municipality issued a public notice on Monday appealing to residents not to collect and consume the dead fish at the river.
“The city has become aware of dead marine life in the lower Umgeni River.
“The public is cautioned against collecting and consuming the fish, as it is not fit for human consumption. The city is making arrangements for removing the fish and to mitigate any impact on the environment.”
The city also banned all water activities, including swimming, surfing, fishing, bathing and canoeing due to high E. coli levels.
Disregard of the prohibition could result in outbreaks of waterborne diseases.
Closed beaches include Westbrook, uMhlanga Main, uMdloti, Casuarina, eThekwini Beach, Laguna Seasonal Beach, Ansteys Beach, Brighton Beach, Isipingo Beach, Reunion Beach, Warner Beach, Amanzimtoti Main Beach and Pipeline Beach.
The Isipingo disaster resulted in activists and water experts blaming Durban’s recent environmental and public health woes on eThekwini municipality’s ageing hydraulic infrastructure.
Malfunctioning pump stations in and around the city have resulted in high E. coli levels in rivers and the ocean in recent months, prompting the closure of some beaches, which have since reopened.
The high levels of the harmful bacteria were attributed to damaged wastewater treatment plants and sanitation infrastructure caused by the recent floods, resulting in sewage pollution.
Water treatment service company Talbot, which does regular tests at rivers and beaches, posted its latest results on its Facebook page on Monday.
“Horrific results seen across all beaches and rivers this week. These high E. coli values will result in decreasing the dissolved oxygen in water, impacting aquatic life.
“Umgeni River near Riverside records a devastating 23-million counts per 100ml.”
Talbot said the ideal recreational limit for seawater is less than 130 counts per 100ml.
Environmental group Adopt-A-River said it seemed the Umgeni River “has once again been overloaded with toxic E. coli levels. Could this be the cause of the recent fish kill to hit another KwaZulu-Natal river? Just seen something similar in Isipingo.
“These filthy rivers aren’t helping what’s happening at our beach sites.”
