×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Search under way for George home invaders

By Naziziphiwo Buso - 22 August 2022
Police are searching for two men involved in a robbery in George
ON THE CASE: Police are searching for two men involved in a robbery in George
Image: 123RF

George police are looking for two men who assaulted and robbed an elderly couple in their Loerie Park home at the weekend. 

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the incident happened at about 4.30am on Sunday at the couple’s Stander Street home.

“The woman returned from outside when she found two men, one armed with a knife and the other a stump-type object,” Spies said. .

“Her husband heard the commotion and went to investigate. The men assaulted the couple.

“The assailants forced them into a bedroom before they took an undisclosed amount of cash, two cellphones and an assortment of jewellery.”

Spies said the men fled in the couple’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned near Pacaltsdorp.

“The victims [both in their 60s] sustained multiple injuries during the attack [and] were transported to hospital.”

Police have urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers to call George detectives on 

044-803-4400 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Huge manhunt for biker thugs

Most Read