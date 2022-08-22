George police are looking for two men who assaulted and robbed an elderly couple in their Loerie Park home at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the incident happened at about 4.30am on Sunday at the couple’s Stander Street home.
“The woman returned from outside when she found two men, one armed with a knife and the other a stump-type object,” Spies said. .
“Her husband heard the commotion and went to investigate. The men assaulted the couple.
“The assailants forced them into a bedroom before they took an undisclosed amount of cash, two cellphones and an assortment of jewellery.”
Spies said the men fled in the couple’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned near Pacaltsdorp.
“The victims [both in their 60s] sustained multiple injuries during the attack [and] were transported to hospital.”
Police have urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers to call George detectives on
044-803-4400 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
HeraldLIVE
Search under way for George home invaders
Image: 123RF
George police are looking for two men who assaulted and robbed an elderly couple in their Loerie Park home at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the incident happened at about 4.30am on Sunday at the couple’s Stander Street home.
“The woman returned from outside when she found two men, one armed with a knife and the other a stump-type object,” Spies said. .
“Her husband heard the commotion and went to investigate. The men assaulted the couple.
“The assailants forced them into a bedroom before they took an undisclosed amount of cash, two cellphones and an assortment of jewellery.”
Spies said the men fled in the couple’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned near Pacaltsdorp.
“The victims [both in their 60s] sustained multiple injuries during the attack [and] were transported to hospital.”
Police have urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers to call George detectives on
044-803-4400 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics