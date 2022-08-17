Three months after his arrest, Gardee murder accused says he is still in pain from cop beatings

One of the men arrested several months ago in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee said he still suffered from body pain after being assaulted by the police after his arrest.

“I still have body pains from that time,” Albert Gama told the Mbombela (Nelspruit) magistrate's court during his bail application on Tuesday.

Gama spent most of the proceedings detailing the alleged assault and torture he suffered at the hands of police during his arrest in May.

“When we arrived at the police station they put me in a room and one of the three police officers who were not in uniform put a plastic on my head and started suffocating me. They also put something on my feet that made them to shiver,” he said.

Gama told the court he was also pushed from the stairs and he fell, leaving him with a cut under his left eye which left him bleeding excessively.

“Blood came out running badly. It was so bad that I finished three rolls of tissues, trying to stop the bleeding but it never stopped,” he said.

Magistrate Martin Morris asked Gama to come closer to him so he could examine the injuries he was talking about.

Morris then noted the injuries on Gama's face.