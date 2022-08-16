×

More details emerge about alleged vandalism and animal cruelty at Collegiate

By Zamandulo Malonde - 16 August 2022

The principal of Collegiate Girls’ High school has confirmed that some pupils have come forward to disclose the nature and extent of their involvement relating to allegations of vandalism and animal cruelty.

Louise Erasmus disclosed this in a letter to parents on Friday, where she detailed the events of last week in which pupils from Collegiate and Grey High School vandalised property and abused animals as part of their 40-day countdown to final matric exams. ..

