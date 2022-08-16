×

Bid to bring Central back to life

Concerned group wants to preserve history of once-vibrant heart of city

By Riaan Marais - 16 August 2022

From church windows dating back to the 1400s to well-known hotels with seedy beginnings, Central has a history worth preserving, and a group of concerned Gqeberha residents hopes to revive the once-vibrant heart of the Bay to its former glory.

Last week, the residents, business owners and city officials participated in a walkabout tour in collaboration with the Central Special Rates Area (SRA) to showcase what this historic part of the city has to offer and the challenges it faces along its  road to revival.  ..

