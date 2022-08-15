Korsten businesses plead with municipality to ‘Tackle the filth and lawlessness’
By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 15 August 2022
Traffic congestion, a rising crime rate and lack of visible policing, piles of rubbish everywhere that are magnets for rats, and businesses forced to operate from the street.
These are the realities in the bustling but deteriorating Korsten business hub, with the municipality seemingly turning a blind eye to the chaos...
