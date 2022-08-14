Port Alfred man’s life saved with help of pink rescue buoy
An eagle-eyed rugby spectator, a pink buoy and a forward-thinking trainee rescue swimmer banded together at the weekend to help save a man’s life after he was swept off the West Pier in Port Alfred.
National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said NSRI duty crew had been activated after reports of a man being swept into the Kowie River at about 3.30pm on Saturday...
Port Alfred man’s life saved with help of pink rescue buoy
Court reporter
An eagle-eyed rugby spectator, a pink buoy and a forward-thinking trainee rescue swimmer banded together at the weekend to help save a man’s life after he was swept off the West Pier in Port Alfred.
National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said NSRI duty crew had been activated after reports of a man being swept into the Kowie River at about 3.30pm on Saturday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics