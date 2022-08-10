×

News

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry continues

By TIMESLIVE - 10 August 2022

The parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues on Wednesday.

Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 9 2022.

TimesLIVE

 

