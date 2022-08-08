US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on Monday meeting with international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor in Pretoria.
The government said the visit is a strategic dialogue meant to cement bilateral relations between Pretoria and Washington.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Naledi Pandor
