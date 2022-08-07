×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

By Maria Ponnezhath - 07 August 2022
Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.
Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.
Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter Inc CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform.

“Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!,” Musk said in a tweet.

He also started a poll asking users whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam.

Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.

Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on July 29, escalating his legal fight against the company over his bid to walk away from the purchase agreement.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
Precious gift gives little Judah a fighting chance

Most Read