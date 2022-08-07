×

News

Load-shedding suspended, but use electricity sparingly, says Eskom

By TimesLIVE - 07 August 2022
Due to much improved generation system, as well as low weekend demand, loadshedding has been suspended
Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Due to much improved generation capacity and the lower weekend demand, as well as a full recovery in emergency generation reserves, stage 2 load-shedding has been suspended for Sunday.

“While we are able to suspend the load-shedding at this point, it is important to note that the generation system is still vulnerable to breakdowns and load-shedding may be required.

“We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during these uncertain times on the power system,” said Eskom.

TimesLIVE

 

