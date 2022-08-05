Borehole testing deluge prompts strategy adjustment
By Guy Rogers - 05 August 2022
Large volumes of “borehole testing” water previously wasted will now be treated and injected into Nelson Mandela Bay’s parched water grid.
Ironically, the innovative new strategy has resulted from the municipal problem of blocked stormwater drains, which ensured that the deluge pouring down in Harrower Road dried up only on Thursday, a week after it began and borehole testing was suspended...
